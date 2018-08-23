Public School Board Disappointed In “Snitch” Site But Will Abide By Provincial Sex Ed Lesson Plan

Disappointment.

That’s the sense over at the Simcoe County District School Board today, after yesterday’s provincial announcement of a website allowing parents to report teachers not abiding by the official sex ed curriculum. Board Chair Peter Beacock says there are other avenues to go down before going to the government

Beacock says teachers with the School Board will be instructed to abide by the provincially prescribed sexual education curriculum as the consultation process continues, but wonders what some teachers will do when presented with questions not covered by it.

Meanwhile, the Canadian Civil Liberties Association announced it has filed suit against the Provincial Government over its handling of the sex ed curriculum.