Collingwood OPP are hopping someone can help them track down who’s responsible for graffiti at a local public school. Seems someone tagged a sidewalk and a parked van at Connaught Public School overnight between the 12th and 13th of September. Police have provided us with photos of the graffiti. Anyone with info is asked to contact Collingwood OPP at (705) 445-4321 or Crime-Stoppers at (1-800-222-8477).