Punny Cheese Inspired By 80’s Songs

As of today, Aldi (the discount supermarket in Europe) has launched their Happy Farms Cheese limited release themed cheese ahead of the 61st Annual Grammy’s this Sunday!

Each of the six products are priced at $3.49 and are appropriately named after hit ’80s songs. So if you need a snack during the biggest night is music you can reach for the following;

Wake Me Up Before You Goat Goat

Sweet Cheddar of Mine

Girls Just Wanna Have Fontina, Pour Some Gouda on Me

and Total Eclipse of the Havarti.

