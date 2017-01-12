Listen Live

Puppies really do like it better when you baby talk to them!

You want to boop its nose. You want to give it all the balls it could ever desire. You’ve lost your mind over a puppy dog.

It’s totally normal. And, it turns out, dogs actually quite like our strange need to speak to them only in baby talk.

A new study in the journal Proceedings of the Royal Society B says that when puppies are spoken to in a higher-pitched, cuter voice, they’re more engaged than when you talk to them as you would do any adult, non-furry thing.

