Puppy Patios Are Gaining Popularity in Canada

It’s more than likely you’ll end up on a few patios during the Kool Days of Summer, shouldn’t your dog join you?

El Cortez in Edmonton has officially just opened their puppy patio the first of its kind in the City for doggy lovers.

As you might expect there are some rules for pet owners to follow:

Dogs must be well-behaved

If one gets out of control, its owners and the dog will be asked to leave

Aggressive breeds, such as German shepherds, pit bulls and Rottweilers, must be muzzled

To keep food uncontaminated, servers aren’t allowed to touch or clean up after dogs and water dishes cannot be cleaned in the same dishwasher used for human patrons

Dogs aren’t allowed to enter the restaurant, and must go straight to the patio

Vancouver has long been known as a dog-friendly City so puppy patios are a little more common…

Should Barrie have a puppy patio??