‘Purple’ Heroin Finds Its Way To Collingwood
Police, health officials more than a little concerned
A new drug concern in Collingwood.
So-called Purple Heroin – a mix of heroin, morphine, fentanyl and carfentanil – has found its way to the town.
As we have mentioned before as little as two milligrams of carfentanil can be fatal. A synthetic opioid, it is 10,000 times more powerful than morphine.
Members of the public who choose to purchase illegal street drugs and participate in a high-risk lifestyle must recognize that doing so carries the risk of a deadly opioid being mixed in with the primary drug. Simply stated, the next time you choose to use could be your last.
The OPP continues to work with local Health Units and other concerned community groups to ensure the safety of all our citizens and hopes the warning provided is heard and clearly understood.