‘Purple’ Heroin Finds Its Way To Collingwood

A new drug concern in Collingwood.

So-called Purple Heroin – a mix of heroin, morphine, fentanyl and carfentanil – has found its way to the town.

As we have mentioned before as little as two milligrams of carfentanil can be fatal. A synthetic opioid, it is 10,000 times more powerful than morphine.

The OPP continues to work with local Health Units and other concerned community groups to ensure the safety of all our citizens and hopes the warning provided is heard and clearly understood.