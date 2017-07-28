Listen Live

Purse Snatcher Wanted In Barrie

Alleged Thief Takes Bag Off Back Of Chair

By News

Barrie Police say they are looking for a missing purse, and the guy who stole it. They say a woman was enjoying breakfast at the Four Points Sheraton at 60 Bryne Drive on Thursday, when she noticed her purse was missing from the back of her chair. After reviewing the security cameras, officials were able to spot the purse snatcher, grabbing the bag from right behind the woman. Police have provided his picture to us, anyone with any info is asked to contact Barrie Police Service at 705-725-7025.

Photo Courtesy Of Barrie Police

Related posts

Speed A Factor In Killer Crash Near Sutton

Wayhome: Things You Need To Know (Or Have Forgotten)

Beach Advisories – Simcoe County, Muskoka, Haliburton, Kawartha Lakes

Two Downtown Barrie Stabbings Could Be Connected

Tottenham Break and Enter Suspect Pried Open A Side Door

Counterfeit Currency Spent at The Blue Mountains

It Took Longer Than Expected To Lay Charges In Connection to Bradford Fight

Simcoe Community Services To Get Provincial Repair Dollars

Fatigued, Stressed At Work? Play A Video Game