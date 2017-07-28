Purse Snatcher Wanted In Barrie

Barrie Police say they are looking for a missing purse, and the guy who stole it. They say a woman was enjoying breakfast at the Four Points Sheraton at 60 Bryne Drive on Thursday, when she noticed her purse was missing from the back of her chair. After reviewing the security cameras, officials were able to spot the purse snatcher, grabbing the bag from right behind the woman. Police have provided his picture to us, anyone with any info is asked to contact Barrie Police Service at 705-725-7025.

Photo Courtesy Of Barrie Police