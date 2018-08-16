Listen Live

Queen of Soul, Aretha Franklin Passed Away at 76

Lost her battle to advanced pancreatic cancer

By Kool Celebrities, Kool Headlines

Aretha Franklin lost her battle to advanced pancreatic cancer early Thursday morning, and passed away at her home in Detroit.

She had been dealing with health issues for quite some time but had still been performing up until last year.

The Queen of Soul was an icon in the music world. She was the first woman to be inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, won 18 Grammy Awards in her career, and was once even called “the greatest singer of all time” by Rolling Stone.

Read more about this story HERE.

(Image Courtesy of: Andy Kropa/Invision/AP)

