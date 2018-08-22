Queen’s Park Committing Five Million To Muskoka Watershed

The province is sending five mil towards Muskoka to help protect its watershed.

The PC Government announced today it is committing the $5 million towards a Watershed Conservation and Management Initiative, with aims to better identify risks and issues facing the Region.

“The Muskoka Watershed is one of the highlights of our province and a vibrant hub of Ontario’s tourism industry,” said Rod Phillips, Minister of the Environment, Conservation and Parks. “This is why we are committed to working with the local community to protect it. Together, we will ensure that future generations can continue to enjoy the beauty and the economic benefits this watershed brings to the region.”

In the coming weeks, the government will begin forming an advisory group that will engage local organizations, municipal representatives, Indigenous communities, and the broader community to identify priority projects that could form part of this initiative.

Queen’s Park says it will also match any tax-deductible donation, up to another $5 million.