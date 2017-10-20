Quentin Tarantino regrets what he knew!

Quentin Tarantino told the Times “I Knew enough to do more than I did.” Sighting that he is ashamed he didn’t cut ties with Harvey Weinstein sooner.

Tarantino’s ex girlfriend, Mira Sorvino, is among the actresses who has been harassed when Harvey Weinstein showed up at her apartment in the mod-1990’s. But Tarantino said that Mira did not share this information right away…. The two do remain friends and have been texting through this ordeal…