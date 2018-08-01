Question Period Goes Ahead Wednesday Following Tuesday Tussle

Question period went ahead as per usual at Queen’s Park today, after a ruckus yesterday put a hold on it. Conservative House Leader Todd Smith says questions will be answered today, after his government refused to do so yesterday.

over allegations an NDP MPP mocked the accent of a conservative one during question period yesterday, despite the claim not being seen or heard on cameras and microphones recording at the time, but Smith stands by the claim.

While the subject did come up during question period today, it came with reassurance from all sides that racism isn’t tolerated within the legislature or the province.