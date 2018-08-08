Rachael Ray’s Dog Food Brand Is Being Sued

Rachael Ray’s brand of Dog food “Nutrish” is being sued by a man who claims the products contain a harmful chemical that is not “natural” as the brand advertises. The man says the dog chow contains herbicide glyphosate which is detrimental to animal health.

Documents obtained by several media outlets say that “tests conducted in an independent laboratory revealed that glyphosate is present in the products and that by not disclosing the information on its packaging, Nutrish is guilty of false advertising and charging customers more for a premium food that is allegedly not natural.”

The parent company for “Nurtish” says that they do not put pesticides in any of its products and will aggressively challenge this in court.