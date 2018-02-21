Rachel Homan’s Husband Missed Her Big Moment Because He Was Getting Beer!
Priorities!
Rachel Homan – captain of a Canadian Olympic Curling Team – was busy commanding an 8-3 win over Japan to keep her team in the playoff race. But her hubby was double fisting and missed it!
After a nail-biter, her husband missed the celebration. In fact, nobody could find him… because he was busy at the Concession Stand getting Beers… He insists that he wasn’t drunk, but just Canadian!
Oh, and it just so happened to be 9 AM Local Time. (7 pm Canada time)
Favourite Olympic moment so far: Canadian curler Rachel Homan’s husband double-fisting his third and fourth beers while watching his wife compete against Japan. It’s 9am in Korea. Not all heroes wear capes. #PyeongChang2018 pic.twitter.com/jzrVsu06Vi
— Ben Johnson (@Ben_T_Johnson) February 19, 2018
We couldn’t keep up with you back home… and it’s a long weekend here. #WeBelieve #onemore 🙌🏻 🇨🇦🍻 #olympics pic.twitter.com/TWZfg1xgBT
— Brittany Hennig (@AgGirl_BHennig) February 19, 2018