Rachel Homan’s Husband Missed Her Big Moment Because He Was Getting Beer!

Rachel Homan – captain of a Canadian Olympic Curling Team – was busy commanding an 8-3 win over Japan to keep her team in the playoff race. But her hubby was double fisting and missed it!

After a nail-biter, her husband missed the celebration. In fact, nobody could find him… because he was busy at the Concession Stand getting Beers… He insists that he wasn’t drunk, but just Canadian!

Oh, and it just so happened to be 9 AM Local Time. (7 pm Canada time)