Racist Slur Spray Painted On Side of Elmvale District High School

Police Looking For Those Responsible

By News

Warning: The following article features an image containing offensive language

Police in Elmvale are looking for whomever is behind the tagging of a school wing with a racist slur.

The incident took place sometime overnight July 25th to the 26th, at Elmvale District High School on Lawson Avenue. Someone spray painted the south west corner of a newly constructed building at the school.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact the Huronia West O.P.P. at (705) 429-3575,  or call Call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (1-800-222-8477). Submit your information online at www.crimestopperssdm.com. 

 

