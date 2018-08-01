Racist Slur Spray Painted On Side of Elmvale District High School

Warning: The following article features an image containing offensive language

Police in Elmvale are looking for whomever is behind the tagging of a school wing with a racist slur.

The incident took place sometime overnight July 25th to the 26th, at Elmvale District High School on Lawson Avenue. Someone spray painted the south west corner of a newly constructed building at the school.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact the Huronia West O.P.P. at (705) 429-3575, or call Call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (1-800-222-8477). Submit your information online at www.crimestopperssdm.com.