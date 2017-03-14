Radar Detector Detector Detects Radar Detector
Woman Could Face Hefty Fine And Loss Of Demerit Points
South Simcoe Police put their radar detector detector to good use. An officer on patrol just before 5:00 Monday afternoon had the device sound off while driving along 10th Sideroad. He pulled over the vehicle in question and claims to have found a dashboard mounted device built to detect police radar. The woman behind the wheel was charged over it, as radar detectors are illegal in Ontario. It could cost her $170 and three demerit points if a judge says so.