Radar Detector Detector Detects Radar Detector

South Simcoe Police put their radar detector detector to good use. An officer on patrol just before 5:00 Monday afternoon had the device sound off while driving along 10th Sideroad. He pulled over the vehicle in question and claims to have found a dashboard mounted device built to detect police radar. The woman behind the wheel was charged over it, as radar detectors are illegal in Ontario. It could cost her $170 and three demerit points if a judge says so.