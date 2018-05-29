Listen Live

Radio DJ Tells Taylor Swift That “she needs a shower”

It wasn't Dale or Charlie!

By Dirt/Divas

Don’t worry, Taylor was able to “Shake it off”…After performing a six-song set at BBC’s Biggest Weekend in Swansea, England, radio DJ Greg James told a sweaty Swift, 28, that she may be “in need of a shower.”

Fans lost there minds on social, regardless of the fact that Taylor did not seem to take offence to the comment!

