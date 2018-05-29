Radio DJ Tells Taylor Swift That “she needs a shower”

Don’t worry, Taylor was able to “Shake it off”…After performing a six-song set at BBC’s Biggest Weekend in Swansea, England, radio DJ Greg James told a sweaty Swift, 28, that she may be “in need of a shower.”

#TaylorSwift has her first recorded interview after years of not doing them and she’s told that she needs a shower… 😑 #BiggestWeekend pic.twitter.com/7d3AQrvfWI — Taylor Swift News (@Swift_Alert) May 27, 2018

Fans lost there minds on social, regardless of the fact that Taylor did not seem to take offence to the comment!

@gregjames I can’t believe you just told the actual @taylorswift13 that she should probably go and take a shower. #BiggestWeekend — Rebecca Harris (@showmestarlight) May 27, 2018