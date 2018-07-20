Radiohead Returns To Toronto With A Heavy Heart

Image courtesy of cbc

Radiohead played their first concert in Toronto last night, the first of two shows. This marks the first time since the stage collapse at downs view that killed a member of their stage crew six years ago.

During the concert last night, the group held a moment of silence! There were charges laid under the provincial health and safety act- both Live Nation and the stage contractor were slapped with 13 offences. But after two trails the case was stayed with the judge ruling it took too long for the case to be heard. Philip Selway, Radiohead’s drummer told BBC last week that they are frustrated with the lack of closure!