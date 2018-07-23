Raging Forest fires Ravage Northern Ontario

Wildfires are raging here in Ontario with over 75 active wildfires, some of which forced evacuations and travel restrictions.

The largest wildfire in Ontario is the one dubbed Parry Sound 33 – which is still considered out-of-control and is now 48 square kilometres. It has grown by 10 times since Friday. Fire crews from across Canada and as far away as Mexico have joined the fight here in Ontario.

Parry Sound & Sudbury

Travel restrictions are in place and prohibit use on the French River waterway, Pickerel River (West of Hwy 69/400), Henvey Inlet, Key River basin, and all associated tributaries that access these river systems, including all access from Georgian Bay.

The Parry Sound & Sudbury restrictions also includes every island on Georgian Bay within the French River Provincial Park boundaries, Dokis Island system, and Puddick island and all islands north of Henvey Inlet near shore is prohibited. All access roads west of Hwy 69/400, from Henvey Inlet north to the French River area are closed.

North Bay & Kirkland Lake

All modes of travel/access into Lady Evelyn-Smoothwater, Obabika River, Makobe-Grays River, Solace and Sturgeon River Provincial Parks, and all Crown lands is prohibited. Use of the Red Squirrel Lake Road beyond the Barmac Gate is prohibited. All use and occupation of Crown land on or within 500 metres of all described closed roads is prohibited. All travel and use of the following roads are prohibited: McLaren’s Road, Gibbons Road, Baie-Jeanne Road, South Pardo Road, Beauty Lake Road, St. Joseph’s Road, George Gordon and Iron Lake Road, Cooke Lake Road, Liskeard Lumber Road, Klock Lake Road, Crane Lake Road, Roadhouse Tower Road, Indian Bay Road, Mountain Lake Road, Goulard Road starting at Lower Goose Falls

Kenora District

All travel and use of the Werner Lake Road from the Manitoba border eastward to the end of the road is prohibited. All use and occupation of Crown land on or within 500 metres of the described closed roads above within this area is also prohibited.

Pembroke

All travel and use of Crown lands in the Township of Maria (Pembroke District) is restricted. That includes all travel and use of Menet Lake Road, Deux Rivieres Creek Road and Deermeadow Lake Road. All use and occupation of Crown land on or within 500 metres of the described closed roads is also prohibited.