Raise A Glass To Collingwood!

The Town of Collingwood is on the map with Expedia.ca, named to its list of the best beer towns in Canada. The town boasts three breweries – none of them pushovers. CollingwoodBrewery won two silvers and a bronze medal at this year’s Canadian Brewing Awards. Sidelaunch Brewery was named 2016’s Brewery of the Year. There’s also the Northwinds Brewery and Restaurant.

banner image via expedia.ca