Ramara Crash Causes Life Threatening Injuries

Two people sent to hospital following a Ramara crash, one of them with life threatening injuries. The OPP say a crash happened around 5:30 Saturday afternoon, on Highway 12 near Brechin. A small car and motor home collided, while the car’s driver, a 42-year-old Scarborough man, was airlifted to Toronto hospital where he remains with life threatening wounds. The 71-year-old Peterborough man behind the wheel of the motor home was taken to Orillia hospital with minor injuries.