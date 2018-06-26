Rapid Professional Help For Those With Substance Issues

Another weapon to fight the region’s opioid crisis. The North Simcoe Muskoka Regional Rapid Access Addiction Medicine (RAAM) Service opened its doors for the first time this week, providing those with substance issues access to professional help.

“The new regional RAAM Services will make it easier for individuals and their families to get the help they need when they are ready to make a change. It is unfortunate that it has taken a nation-wide opioid crisis to bring awareness to the magnitude and impact of addiction related problems,” says Angela McCuaig, manager Outpatient Mental Health and Addiction Services at Royal Victoria Regional Health Centre. “But this investment into the system will make a significant difference to individuals and families who are impacted by substance addictions.

The new service comes with three walk-in clinics; Barrie’s clinic is located at RVH’s Addiction Services on Wellington Street, Orillia residents can go to the Common Roof on Front Street, and Midland’s clinic will open in July at the Chigamik Community Health Centre on King Street.

“At these RAAM clinics we will provide a non-judgmental safe place for people to begin their recovery journey, and we will work with their primary care provider to support their recovery goals,” says McCuaig.

Funding for the RAAM Services come from the North Simcoe Muskoka Local Health Integration Network.

banner photo: Meredith Fryia, coordinator of the Regional Opioid Treatment Program and team lead for Addiction Services at Canadian Mental Health Association Simcoe County, joined Angela McCuaig, manager for Outpatient Mental Health and Addiction Services at RVH; Ron, representing the clients; Janice Skot, RVH president and CEO; Dr. Paul Hoogeveen and Melody Boyd, operations director of the Simcoe Muskoka Regional Cancer Program and the Mental Health and Addiction Program, for the official ribbon cutting ceremony for the North Simcoe Muskoka Regional Rapid Access Addiction Medicine (RAAM) Services.