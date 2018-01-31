Listen Live

Rapid Robberies Reported

Police Say Pair Stole $8,000 Worth of Stuff in 15 Minutes

By News

Investigation Launched into a Couple of Quick Hand ThievesOver eight grand in merchandise out the door in under fifteen minutes. Barrie Police are hunting for two suspects after a series of rapid thefts at the Georgian Mall; police say the pair went into three different stores Tuesday afternoon, and lifted around $8,000 in merchandise. One store clerk interacted with the female suspect long enough to determine she has an accent that may be French. Police are continuing their investigation at this time and wish for anyone who may have information to please contact PC D Edgar of the Barrie Police Service at 705-725-7025 ext. 2591 or email at dedgar@barriepolice.ca. Any information can be provided anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS or leave an anonymous tip online at www.tipsubmit.com

