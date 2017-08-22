Rare White Baby Koala Born At Australian Zoo

Australia Zoo in Queensland announced on Monday that a baby koala had been born with all white fur. The adorable little creature is Australia’s first ever white koala joey, according to a video posted by Tourism Australia.

The cub is not albino, but her white fur is very rare. Keepers say it’s due to a recessive gene inherited from her mother Tia, who has given birth to other pale joeys in the past.

Australia Zoo has asked for help in naming the newest member of their koala family. Some suggestions made via Facebook so far including Snowflake, Pearl, Sugar, Lily, Snow White and Baringa, which means “dawn” or “light” in the aboriginal language.

What would you name this little cutie?