Rash Of Break-Ins In Huntsville, Lake of Bays Township

Cafes and cottages among the targets

There’s been a spree of break and enters in the last month at businesses and cottages around Huntsville and lake of Bays Township. OPP say the businesses include:

  • Lake of Bays Heritage Foundation Building
  • a cottage on Gervais Road
  • a cottage on Seabreeze Rd
  • Canada Jungle Gyms
  • 7 Main Café
  • 7 Bay St Café (Baysville)
  • Tall Trees Restaurant
  • French’s Construction (Port Sydney)
  • Heart of Muskoka Fries (Port Sydney)
  • an empty store on King William St
  • East Side Mario’s

Anyone who has seen anything suspicious, or has other information that could help solve these crimes, is asked to call Huntsville OPP at 705-789-5551 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

