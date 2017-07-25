Rash Of Break-Ins In Huntsville, Lake of Bays Township
Cafes and cottages among the targets
There’s been a spree of break and enters in the last month at businesses and cottages around Huntsville and lake of Bays Township. OPP say the businesses include:
- Lake of Bays Heritage Foundation Building
- a cottage on Gervais Road
- a cottage on Seabreeze Rd
- Canada Jungle Gyms
- 7 Main Café
- 7 Bay St Café (Baysville)
- Tall Trees Restaurant
- French’s Construction (Port Sydney)
- Heart of Muskoka Fries (Port Sydney)
- an empty store on King William St
- East Side Mario’s
Anyone who has seen anything suspicious, or has other information that could help solve these crimes, is asked to call Huntsville OPP at 705-789-5551 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).