Raven-Symoné new Disney show has a theme song!

The countdown to the Raven’s Home premiere is on! The show debuts on July 21st and we now have a theme song!

Raven’s Home is a follow-up to That’s So Raven and picks up where the original left off ten years ago. Symoné’s character is now a divorced mother of 2, raising her kids in the some home as her best friend, Chelsea. The show starts as Raven’s son Booker discovers he has the same psychic abilities as his mom.

Image courtesy of Disney Channel.