Reading And Writing Are Our Students’ Strong Suit; Math? Not So Much

There are some smart kids heading to area schools. The Simcoe County District School Board says its grade 10 students have surpassed the provincial average on a recent Ontario Secondary School Literacy Test, with results at 83 per cent. That’s nine per cent higher than last year. Meanwhile, students in Grades 3 and 6 saw bit of a decline in math skills as they get older however, but Superintendent of Programs and Special Education Chris Samis says that might be improved with a conversation at home.

On the plus side, the same grades saw high reading and writing test scores. The school board-provided results are listed below:

SCDSB EQAO 2016-2017 results (per cent meeting or exceeding provincial standard)

Grade 3

Reading – 72%

Writing – 70%

Math – 60%

Grade 6

Reading – 79%

Writing – 73%

Math – 39%

Grade 9 Math

Applied – 42%

Academic – 75%

OSSLT

83%