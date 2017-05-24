Reality Check This Morning For High School Students In Orillia

Eye opening exercise this morning for students at Patrick Fogarty High School in Orillia. Emergency services will conduct a mock crash to highlight the dangers and consequences of impaired driving…

OPP Constable Andrew McDonald says it’s a timely demonstration, with prom this weekend and upcoming grad parties. He says bringing awareness to these situations is a key tool in helping prevent impaired driving related deaths with teens. Sometimes teens don’t think of the consequences of their actions until it is too late adding that having emergency services in attendance to help make this scene be as real as possible will have a great impact on the students and hopefully influence their choices.