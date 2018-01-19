Realtors Taking Lead Role In Fire Prevention

Barrie Fire Prevention Officers have turned to realtors as frustration mounts over non-compliance when it comes to working smoke and carbon monoxide alarms in homes…

Fire and Life Safety Officer Samantha Hoffmann says many real estate agents are supporting this effort. Joanne Love of Remax Hallmark York Group was among the first…

Love says agents can easily look up when they list or show a home, checking to see if alarms are in place – some climbing on a stool to see if they’re stale-dated, some pushing the button to see if they’re working.

Hoffmann says complacency is the biggest issue with homeowners, thinking it will never happen to them or tenants thinking it’s their landlord’s issue to deal with.

We ask those homeowners to think about the seven people who lost their lives to residential fires in the first two and a half weeks of 2018…then check for smoke and carbon monoxide alarms in their homes, check the expiry date on them and push the button to ensure they’re working.