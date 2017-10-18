RECALL: Some Janes Chicken Products

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency has issued a recall notice for Janes brand Pub Style Chicken Burgers and Breaded Chicken Cutlets in 800-gram packages. Look for the following codes:

2018 MA 12 on the burgers

2018 MA 15on the cutlets

CFIA says these products should be thrown out or taken back to the store from whence they came due to possible salmonella contamination. Food contaminated with salmonella may not look or smell spoiled but can still make you sick.