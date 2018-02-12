Listen Live

Recreational Activity Keeping Huntsville First Responders Busy

Three Rescues Over The Weekend

By News

A busy weekend for firefighters in Huntsville and Lake of Bays. Two calls out of the Baysville detachment had fire crews using an ATV and rescue sleigh; A person was trapped on the ice, requiring first responder help to get off safely, while it is reported a snowmobiler needed help after getting injured in hitting a pressure crack on the ice. A third call came in out of Port Sydney, were a snowmobiler was hurt on a trail about 2km into the bush. The Huntsville/Lake of Bays Fire Department says demand for its rescue equipment is increasing as recreational sports continue to grow in the area.

Related posts

Library Hosting Seminar For Parents of Teens

Half a Million Bucks Shared Among Two Local Hospitals

The Rap Sheet

Hydro One Partial Sale to Cost More than Expected

Letter Supporting Patrick Brown, Protest Against Him

Tiny Budget Increase

Man Sought In Theft Of Meat, Seafood

UPDATE: Brown Calls Allegations ‘ Absolute Lies’

Stolen War Medals Recovered