Recycle Your Old Electronics in Barrie

Just in time for back-to-school

By Kool Parents, Kool Tech, Local

The countdown to back-to-school is on. But before you buy new electronics, you should prepare your old ones for recycling. The City of Barrie’s recycling program can help declutter your home before the fall. Lindsay Quinn, Waste Reduction Coordinator for the City of Barrie, says that the program covers a wide variety of different items.

A complete list of acceptable materials along with location and hours of operations can be found here. Items can be dropped off at the Barrie landfill from Tuesday to Saturday, 9am to 4pm.

Photo courtesy of Beth Kanter via Flickr

