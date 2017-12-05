Redheads Have Genetic Superpowers According To Science!

Redheads have always been stereotyped with fiery tempers or perhaps with a unique personality; weird and different.

Erin La Rosa wrote a book called “The Big redhead book: Inside the Secret Society of Red Hair” gives the world an interesting perspective on the redhead.

In her book, Erin reveals some cool facts about redheads and refers to them as ‘the unicorns of the human world’.

The book also explains why redheads may, in fact, have superpowers.

Fact #1

A 2003 McGill University study showed that redheaded women can tolerate up to 25 percent more pain than those with other hair colours.

Fact #2

The University of Louisville also found that it takes 20 percent more general anaesthesia to put a redhead under, compared to a brunette who only need one shot of Novocaine at the dentist; a redhead needs two or three shots.

Fact #3

Redheads have the MC1R gene mutation, which gives their hair the red colour.

Fact #4

Redheads need less Vitamin D than the rest because of the MC1R gene mutation…and are able to produce vitamin D in a shorter amount of time.

Fact #5

Redheads also carry the Temperature-detecting gene, meaning they know when winter is coming.

Fact#6

Redheads are also funnier! (I didn’t make that up)

All the Superpowers of Redheads