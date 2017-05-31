Relay For Life: 17 Years Of Support For Cancer Research

Another Relay for Life is set for this Friday in Barrie. It’s the 17th year for the cancer research fundraising event. David Mayne, of Springwater Township, living proof that the money raised is working…

Mayne helping to recruit individuals and teams to take part in the relay this Friday from 6pm to midnight at Mapleview Community Church. Six hours may sound onerous, but he says it’s not…

Click here or call the Barrie office of the Cancer Society in Barrie at 705-726-8032 for more on how you can volunteer or take part in the Relay For Life.

Listen below to our entire interview with David Mayne…