UPDATE: Relentless “Ice Storm” Forces Evacuations In Innisfil In Mock Emergency

THURSDAY

Kool Fm news anchor Brett Glover is among the 40 or so volunteer ‘evacuees’ taking part in this week’s emergency exercise at the Innisfil YMCA…

The exercise wraps up this morning. Brett will have more on the experience on his afternoon newscasts.

WEDNESDAY

Simcoe County emergency services put their skills to the test today in a mock evacuation. The scenario is an ice storm that began Sunday and has yet to let up. Cathy Clark, Simcoe County’s Manager of 911 and Emergency Planning says an evacuation shelter will be set up at the Innisfil YMCA with evacuees arriving by mid-morning…

The evacuees range in age from young children to senior citizens, each with a specific role to play…

A number of emergency vehicles will be staged in the back parking lot at the Innisfil Rec Complex. Again, it is just an exercise. Do not be alarmed when you pull into the lot.

