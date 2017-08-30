Remains Found Near Barrie Pond

Human remains have been discovered near Barrie’s Dyment Pond. The Barrie Police Service says the remains of a woman were discovered shortly after 11:00 last evening. A heavy police presence in the area of Victoria, Vespra, and John Streets, which may bring out some curious onlookers. Police are asking that locals keep their distance while detectives and forensic investigators remain on scene. Barrie Police Constable Nicole Rodgers tells us it is too soon to determine if this death is suspicious, but does point out it is not connected to any ongoing missing persons cases.