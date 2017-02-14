Listen Live

REMEMBER?? 25 Years Ago Today….Schwing, Schwing!

Wayne & Garth were our Valentine's in 1992

By Darryl on the Drive

If you find yourself in Aurora, Illinois (I can’t imagine you will though)  stop by the pop-up replica of Stan Mikita’s Donuts.

You can also see a replica of the Campbell basement at the Aurora community college as the town is hosting contests, events and celebrations in honor of the 25th anniversary of Wayne’s World.

I literally survived off catchphrases from this movie in class, in case you needed a refresher…

 

 

