REMEMBER?? 25 Years Ago Today….Schwing, Schwing!
Wayne & Garth were our Valentine's in 1992
If you find yourself in Aurora, Illinois (I can’t imagine you will though) stop by the pop-up replica of Stan Mikita’s Donuts.
You can also see a replica of the Campbell basement at the Aurora community college as the town is hosting contests, events and celebrations in honor of the 25th anniversary of Wayne’s World.
I literally survived off catchphrases from this movie in class, in case you needed a refresher…
A video guide to the most iconic catchphrases from ‘Wayne’s World’ https://t.co/UUFHVfCFFH pic.twitter.com/9YzZYvfzHW
— TIME (@TIME) February 14, 2017