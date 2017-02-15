REMEMBER?? First Episode Aired 50 Years Ago This Week

When I hear Mr. Dressup, I’m instantly reminded of my childhood

I interviewed Fred Penner in 2014 and he spoke highly of his old friend Mr. Dressup, listen here.

From the costumes he’d pick from the “tickle trunk” to Casey & Finnegan in their tree house it was all about a good imagination.

Did you know.. Mr. Dressup actually started as an understudy to Mister Rogers? These are 10 Things You Didn’t Know About Mr. Dressup.

If you grew up in Canada between 1967 & 1996, Mr. Dressup was morning TV.