Remember those epic Club Monaco Sweaters?

The sweaters were originally introduced in 1985 when the Toronto brand was established. For those of us who grew up with these cozy “dad like” sweaters- this is very exciting news for us ’80s and ’90s hooligans who are itching for that nostalgic fashion items…

While you can shop the entire Club Monaco Throwback collection online now – the crest sweaters (AKA the best sweaters) are exclusive to Canada and the first online release has already sold out.

You can still get a classic crest crew, only at these select Canadian locations on Friday, June 22:

Queen Street – 403 Queen Street West,

Toronto North Yonge – 2610 Yonge Street, Toronto

Toronto Eaton Centre – 220 Yonge Street C-25A, Toronto

Sherway Gardens: 25 The West Mall #3100, Etobicoke

Yorkdale – 3401 Dufferin Street #381, Toronto

Bloor Street – 157 Bloor Street West, Toronto

Square One – 100 City Centre Drive #2-465, Mississauga