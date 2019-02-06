Remembering Gord Downie w/ Canada’s Most Decorated Skaters

Today would have been Gord Downie’s 55th Birthday.

Thinking of our brother Gord on his birthday today with a lot of love pic.twitter.com/wChbSloFkY — The Tragically Hip (@thehipdotcom) February 6, 2019

His influence and legacy remains, but every February 6th should be known as, ‘Gord Downie Day’ in Canada.

One day, all of Canada will have a holiday in his name to pay tribute to one of the most influential and popular artists in the country. pic.twitter.com/R3T9yo3Nwr — Eric Alper (@ThatEricAlper) February 6, 2019

One year ago, the most decorated Canadian Olympic Skaters of all time Tessa Virtue & Scott Moir performed a tribute to Gord Downie at the Olympics Gala.