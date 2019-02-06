Listen Live

Remembering Gord Downie w/ Canada’s Most Decorated Skaters

A look back at Tessa & Scott's emotional tribute skate...

By Darryl on the Drive

Today would have been Gord Downie’s 55th Birthday.

His influence and legacy remains, but every February 6th should be known as, ‘Gord Downie Day’ in Canada.

One year ago, the most decorated Canadian Olympic Skaters of all time Tessa Virtue & Scott Moir performed a tribute to Gord Downie at the Olympics Gala.

Related posts

The #FrozenPants Challenge is Here

Three Cold Weather Experiments

The Wiggles Release All New Kids Song