My weekday mornings were extremely predictable growing up…

I would always:

Have Cereal for breakfast Watch Mr. Dressup & Fred Penner Both 1 & 2 together at the same time

When Mr. Dressup opened the “tickle trunk” he opened our imaginations. He made all of us want to pick up a marker and draw characters. He encouraged fun.

RIP: Ernie Coombs