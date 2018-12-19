Remembering Penny Marshall

The world has lost an inspirational trailblazer. Penny Marshall died Monday at the age of 75 after complications with diabetes.

Penny had an incredible career spanning decades!

She was one half of Lavern & Shirley which was arguably the biggest hit Primetime TV Show of the late 70’s and early 80’s before becoming the first women director who’s film grossed over $100,000!

Marshall directed several episodes of “Laverne & Shirley,” which her older brother, the late filmmaker-producer Garry Marshall, created.

She gave Mark Wahlberg his first movie role in “Renaissance Man” and went on to direct movies like Big, starring Tom Hanks!

and “A League of Their Own.”

Penny also directed “Awakening” starring Robin Williams and Robert De Niro, the medical drama, while not as successful at the box office, became only the second film directed by a woman nominated for best picture.

Penny’s family and second husband, Rob Reiner shared a message…

“Our family is heartbroken over the passing of Penny Marshall,” Marshall’s family wrote in a statement. “Penny was a tomboy who loved sports, doing puzzles of any kind, drinking milk and Pepsi together, and being with her family.” “I loved Penny.”