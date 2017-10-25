REMINDER: Die-alogues – Talking About Dying, Death, Grief & Bereavement

Tough conversations when a family dies or is dying. How do you have those conversations? What do you say? What don’t you say? What needs to be discussed? Hospice Simcoe is holding a special Die-alogues session November 8 to help you through. Executive Director Kelly Hubbard explains…

Hubbard says it’s often easier to have these conversations with others who are going through the same experience. The evening will feature a panel discussion with the Hospice Simcoe Medical Director, Spiritual Care Coordinator and Hubbard, who is also a registered nurse. Space is limited. Call Hospice Simcoe (705-722-5995), email teneal@hospicesimcoe.ca or click here to RSVP by October 27.

Listen below for more on Die-alogues with Kelly Hubbard and Hospice Simcoe Community Care Coordinator Teneal Campbell…