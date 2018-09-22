Renegade Derby Dames Roller Derby Games

The Renegade Derby Dames are proud to present an evening of action packed, full contact, live women’s roller derby!

Bring your friends and family to the Alliston Memorial Arena on Saturday September 22, when Alliston Junior Roller Derby takes on Niagara Junior Roller Girls and the Renegade Derby Dames take on Hammer City Roller Derby for some awesome roller derby action.

Doors Open: 4:30pm

First Game: 5:15pm – AJRD’s Blister Sisters versus Niagara’s Midway Mayhem

Second Game: 7:30pm – RDD’s Bombshell Battalion versus Hammer City Hassle

This licensed event with Barnstormers Brewery. Fun for all ages with concessions and merchandise on site. Arena seating in the stands and folding chairs on the floor are available, or bring your own floor mat and sit trackside. (Please be aware: No chairs or people under 18 are permitted in the trackside “Danger Zone” for the safety of both our skaters and our fans.)

Tickets are $10. Children 10 and under are free.

*PLEASE NOTE*

– The arena is not temperature controlled so dress accordingly.

– No ATM on site.

For updates and additional information click HERE.