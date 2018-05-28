Rent a drug dog for just $200!

There’s a company based out of KS that is offering a unique opportunity for those who may be looking to sniff out some shifty people.

Turns out Metro K9 Detection Services offers them for Residential, Business or School purposes.

The company ” specializes in providing reliable drug-sniffing dogs to “cost-effectively” detect narcotics such as marijuana, PCP, cocaine, heroin, methamphetamine (with the street names of “ice, glass and crystal”) and MDMA (street name “ecstasy or molly”) in your home and other residential location”

But for parents who suspect their kids might be doing drugs, businesses who suspect their employees or schools that suspect their students, the company does offer a valuable service.