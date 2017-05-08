Rent a Granny!

Everyone knows that grandmas make the best grub. And one company is Paris is bringing that food made with love to you!

Nobody makes a crumble the way your grandma can. Nobody does Christmas dinner like your grandma. Nobody can out-bake your grandma. And when you move or they pass away, you can find yourself craving those nostalgic dishes of your childhood. But there’s nothing you can do about it – you might try and recreate their recipes but they’re just not the same.

Lou Papé is a service which allows comfort-food lovers to hire a grandma to come to their homes and cook for them. You can choose from a range of retirees and senior home chefs who’ll cook you a slap-up meal from scratch. The grandmas will even wash the dishes and put them away for you – leaving you to get on with your evening.

And if you miss actually cooking with and learning from your gran, then Lou Papé also offer the chance to have one-on-one cooking classes with grandmas. It’s a win win!

Not only is this great for time-poor millennials who perhaps lack the skills to knock up nutritious, quick dinners but it’s also a way of dealing with ageing loneliness.

Here’s the story