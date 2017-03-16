Renting in Barrie is Expensive As Many Want to Live in Barrie

It’s getting pretty pricey to live in Barrie these days. Housing prices alone are said to be sky-high, but a recent survey indicates the cost to rent a one bedroom unit in Barrie is over a thousand dollars a month. Mayor Jeff Lehman says it’s a question of supply and demand.

As for meeting that demand, Mayor Lehman says the city has to make sure growth doesn’t go unchecked.

He went on to say there are alternatives.

Barrie has been rated the fifth most expensive city to rent in, Vancouver takes the top spot in a survey of active listings across the county.