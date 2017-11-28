Listen Live

Reporter Calls Shania Twain A Tramp.

Reports feels the backlash

By Dirt/Divas

Argo’s may have won the Grey Cup on Sunday, but Shania Twain won the night with an upbeat, “I’m totally Back” performance. She was decked out in a sparkly red bodysuit with a matching red fur jacket, boots and gloves with big- “I’m here for a good time” hair…. Shania performed her new track ‘Life’s about to get good” and two beloved classics. Everyone seemed to enjoy the performance, everyone except a reporter from the Montreal Gazette, Herb Zurkowsky. While people were taking to social media to say how great Shania looked, Herb was calling her a “Tramp.”

 

Thousands came to the defence of Shania- expressing their outrage for the reporter so much, in fact, The Gazette reporter apologized, and has removed the post and is still trying to save face….

 

 

