Reporter Calls Shania Twain A Tramp.
Reports feels the backlash
Argo’s may have won the Grey Cup on Sunday, but Shania Twain won the night with an upbeat, “I’m totally Back” performance. She was decked out in a sparkly red bodysuit with a matching red fur jacket, boots and gloves with big- “I’m here for a good time” hair…. Shania performed her new track ‘Life’s about to get good” and two beloved classics. Everyone seemed to enjoy the performance, everyone except a reporter from the Montreal Gazette, Herb Zurkowsky. While people were taking to social media to say how great Shania looked, Herb was calling her a “Tramp.”
Internet: for weeks, women share painful stories of all manner of sexual harassment, articles are written, important convos are had
Montreal Gazette reporter: pic.twitter.com/HUwbf38Zxg
— maple leaf latinx (@daibyday) November 27, 2017
Thousands came to the defence of Shania- expressing their outrage for the reporter so much, in fact, The Gazette reporter apologized, and has removed the post and is still trying to save face….
Once again, I apologize unreservedly for two highly insensitive tweets from last night. They never should have been posted.
— Herb Zurkowsky (@HerbZurkowsky1) November 27, 2017
I apologize for my insensitive tweet last night. I’m sorry for the numerous people I offended. I really meant no harm and must learn to keep my mouth shut. I hope people can forgive me. It won’t happen again!
— Herb Zurkowsky (@HerbZurkowsky1) November 27, 2017