Reports of Missing Child Just a Misunderstanding

Two-Year-Old Was At Grandmother's

By News

Barrie Police say the search for a missing toddler this morning was just a misunderstanding. Officers were contacted around 9:30 by a panicked father who couldn’t find his two year old boy. Over a dozen officers searched the Huronia and Lockhart area of Barrie for the youngster, before it was discovered the child was simply taken to grandma’s place. Turns out, dad forgot the plan was for his boy to be at grandma’s so he could get some rest after a pretty long shift. Must’ve been a real long shift, but police say the father did the right thing regardless.

