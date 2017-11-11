Listen Live

Retired Police Officer Sentenced to Two Years in Prison

Convicted in the sexual assault of several minors

By News

York Regional Police say a retired police officer has been sentenced to two years in prison after being convicted in the sexual assault of several minors.

Last week, 67-year-old Donald Clark pleaded guilty to one count of sexual exploitation and one count of sexual interference.

Clark served on the force between 1974 and 2006, then took on a part-time retiree contract as a fleet assistant. He was fired at the time of his arrest.

Related posts

Where To Remember in Barrie And Across The Region

Poppy Box Stolen From Barrie Coffee Shop

The Rap Sheet

Crashed Bus Was Empty Except For Driver And Their Child

Wasaga Beach Home A Total Loss Following Fire

Barrie Business Awards

Powerful New Drug On The Streets Of Barrie

Weekend Weather

SIU Clears Midland Police Following Ankle Injury