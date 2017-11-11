Retired Police Officer Sentenced to Two Years in Prison
Convicted in the sexual assault of several minors
York Regional Police say a retired police officer has been sentenced to two years in prison after being convicted in the sexual assault of several minors.
Last week, 67-year-old Donald Clark pleaded guilty to one count of sexual exploitation and one count of sexual interference.
Clark served on the force between 1974 and 2006, then took on a part-time retiree contract as a fleet assistant. He was fired at the time of his arrest.