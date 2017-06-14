Reward Issued For A Simcoe County Case File

The province is offering a reward for info regarding a Simcoe County Case File. Fifty thousand dollars is being offered for information leading to those responsible for the disappearance of Grant Ayerst and Norman Whalley. The pair traveled from British Columbia to a Barrie hotel in September of 1991, and while no sign has been seen since, police strongly believe foul play. This case became the second of three featured in a cold case awareness campaign known as Simcoe County Case Files, a joint operation between the OPP and Barrie Police.